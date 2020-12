Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that General Workers Union and Malta Air could not reach a deal on an emergency agreement for employees, resulting in the termination of 40 cabin crew with effect from New Year’s Day.

Another story reports that the FBI has released new information about the Lockerbie aircraft explosion of 1988 which says that the Libyan man accused of manufacturing the bomb had travelled to Malta.

