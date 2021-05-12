Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks with Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia who expects that a €20 million aid package unveiled by the government will contribute to a 2.5 per cent economic growth this year. The assistance includes the voucher scheme.

The paper reports on the compilation of evidence against Jamie Vella and brothers Robert and Adrian Agius in the murder case of Carmel Chircop. Witness Augustine Grixti said he heard four shots being fired, that morning, at intervals of less than a second.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro