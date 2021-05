Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Malta Enterprise official responsible for handling funding applications saw no fraud by Progress Press in an application that led to money laundering charges against the company, he told a court on Wednesday.

George Francalanza made the statement while testifying in the compilation of evidence against Keith Schembri and his business associates, who stand accused of corruption, money laundering and other charges. They are pleading not guilty.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745