The Maltese government announced that as of tomorrow, Tuesday 22 December, flights to and from the United Kingdom will be suspended.This decision was taken in view of the new Covid-19 variant which has been registered in Britain.

Still Maltese people and individuals residing in Malta will be able to return following a PCR test and mandatory quarantine said the government.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745

