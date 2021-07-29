Malta: MaltaEnterprise focuses FDI efforts on high-value industries

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today publishes an interview with the CEO of Malta Enterprise Kurt Farrugia who explained that the agency is shifting focus to investment by small-to-medium companies in specialised fields such as AI, ICT, precision engineering and life sciences. Read more: https://www.businesstoday.com.mt/business/business/1553/malta_focusing_its_fdi_efforts_on_small_and_medium_higher_valueadded_companies

Another story quotes a report by the Central Bank projecting further economic expansion this year following low growth in 2020. The Business Conditions Index for June showed signs of sustained recovery.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro