Malta: Malta’s deficit will carry on into 2021, no plans to increase taxes – Finance Minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The deficit Malta experience in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will carry on into the next year but there is no plan to increase taxes in the upcoming budget, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said.

“The background on which we are building this year’s budget is not the normal scenario, and this is the time for the government and civil society alike to show its ability to deal with a crisis,” Scicluna said.

However, he warned that despite the government’s efforts, it cannot spend everything mindlessly as one has to stay focused and see what is of top priority.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 15:25

