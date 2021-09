Reading Time: < 1 minute

A group of local architects and engineers have released an afforestation proposal for the Maltese islands, proposal, outlining the concept of planting of indigenous trees in a series of designated sites in Malta and Gozo.

The first site to be earmarked by the group of 25 architectural firms, is within the national park of Inwadar which stretches between Zonqor point in Marsascala and Xghajra.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745