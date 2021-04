Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Maltese man who contracted COVID-19 while in India to adopt a baby girl died on Friday after developing complications just moments before the air ambulance flying him back to Malta took off.

Ivan Barbara, 47, was due to arrive in Malta on Friday evening where he would have been transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit for treatment in isolation.

