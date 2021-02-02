Malta: Maltese man arrested in Italy over bird smuggling

The Times says that a Maltese man has been arrested by the Italian Guardia di Finanza in Calabria over suspicions of smuggling of protected songbirds. The officers found that the 68-year-old was carrying more than a thousand finches and other birds in his van.
The paper quotes Gozo bishop Anton Teuma who said he was glad that a victim of alleged sexual abuse by two priests reported the case to the police last month because he felt he could no longer bear the weight.
