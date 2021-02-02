Malta: Maltese man arrested in Italy over bird smuggling

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that a Maltese man has been arrested by the Italian Guardia di Finanza in Calabria over suspicions of smuggling of protected songbirds. The officers found that the 68-year-old was carrying more than a thousand finches and other birds in his van.

The paper quotes Gozo bishop Anton Teuma who said he was glad that a victim of alleged sexual abuse by two priests reported the case to the police last month because he felt he could no longer bear the weight.

D-Day for Navalny – Court decision expected today A Russian court convened this morning to consider jailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years in a case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's ...

Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after "Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood said that he "horrifically abused me for years." Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged ...

10,000 full-time jobs created in a year – NSO In September 2020, registered full-time employment increased by 4.6% while part-time employment as a primary job decreased by 9.9 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2019, the NSO said this morning. Administrative data provided b...

