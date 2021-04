Reading Time: < 1 minute

A critically-ill Maltese man is expected to be flown to Malta from India via air ambulance on Tuesday after he contracted COVID-19 in Delhi, a city where the virus has now spiralled out of control.

The 47-year-old man was in the Indian capital with his wife where they have been staying since the beginning of March to adopt a baby girl, according to government sources.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745

