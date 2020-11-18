Malta: MAM condemns ‘baseless’ judicial protest filed against Fearne & Prof. Gauci

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Medical Association of Malta, MAM, strongly condemns the judicial protest lodged in court opposing the current measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic in Malta. Both Mr Chris Fearne and Prof. Gauci have a strong academic background and are well respected with the medical profession not only for their competence but also for their integrity, said the association.
On Tuesday, a group of 62 people who are sceptical about the effects of COVID-19 filed a judicial protest against Health Minister Chris Fearne and Public Health Superintendent Prof. Charmaine Gauci accusing them of instilling national panic over the pandemic.