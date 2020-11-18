Malta: MAM condemns ‘baseless’ judicial protest filed against Fearne & Prof. Gauci

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Medical Association of Malta, MAM, strongly condemns the judicial protest lodged in court opposing the current measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic in Malta. Both Mr Chris Fearne and Prof. Gauci have a strong academic background and are well respected with the medical profession not only for their competence but also for their integrity, said the association.

On Tuesday, a group of 62 people who are sceptical about the effects of COVID-19 filed a judicial protest against Health Minister Chris Fearne and Public Health Superintendent Prof. Charmaine Gauci accusing them of instilling national panic over the pandemic.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 1635

