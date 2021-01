Reading Time: < 1 minute



A 34-year-old man who works as a hairdresser is risking a prison sentence after admitting that earlier this month he slightly injured two Police Officials, a Sergeant and a Constable.

Faraj Mohammed El Ragig from Benghazi admitted to the accusations with the Prosecution stating this was not the first time that the Libyan has committed similar offences against Police Officials.

Source TVM

Updated: 1745

