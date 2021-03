Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man spared jail for allegedly breaching a court ban last summer thanks to a family barbecue alibi landed back in police custody on Tuesday.

Frederick Dalli, a 38-year-old Marsa resident, was escorted to court and charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm without a police licence, breaching four bail decrees and relapsing.

Source: Times of Malta

