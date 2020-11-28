Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Man found guilty of defiling his daughters

L-Orizzont reports that a man has been sentenced to four years in jail after being found guilty of defiling his daughters aged 12 and 17. The father admitted to the sexual acts but said he wanted to educate the children to the dangers of sexual abuse.

The paper carries a feature on the life and career of Argentinian football star Diego Maradona who died this week aged 60. The paper says the icon has been added to traditional nativity scenes in Naples, where he spent a successful stint as a player.

