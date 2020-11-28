Malta: Man found guilty of defiling his daughters

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that a man has been sentenced to four years in jail after being found guilty of defiling his daughters aged 12 and 17. The father admitted to the sexual acts but said he wanted to educate the children to the dangers of sexual abuse.

The paper carries a feature on the life and career of Argentinian football star Diego Maradona who died this week aged 60. The paper says the icon has been added to traditional nativity scenes in Naples, where he spent a successful stint as a player.

