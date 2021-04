Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 55-year-old man from Balzan is in danger of dying after a fire broke out at a house in Birkirkara.

The Police were informed of the case at Triq il-Papa Piju XII at around midnight.

Source TVM

Updated 1745



