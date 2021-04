Reading Time: < 1 minute



A man, aged 40, from Mosta was admitted to hosiptal after he sustained injuries while carrying out work on the roof of a home in the same locality.

Tvm.com.mt is informed that the accident happened at around 8.15am this morning in Triq iċ-Ċinju when the man was on a ladder which closed on him. As a result the man sustained some leg injuries and fell onto the neighbour’s roof.

Source TVM

Updated 1745

