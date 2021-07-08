Malta Maritime Forum Proud of Renewed “White List” Status for Malta Maritime Flag

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Malta Maritime Forum welcomes the ranking in 14th position of the Malta Maritime Flag on the “White List” by the The Paris MoU Committee, amongst 39 States which have been placed in this topmost category.

This result is of great importance and prestige for Malta and the operators in this industry, particularly the owners, charterers and crews of Maltese ships. Of course, they, together with the Flag Administration, deserve a very good part of the credit for this proud achievement. Indeed, Malta’s long-standing status on the White List, is a certificate of quality for our flag and recognition of a persistently quality performance. This is the sixteenth consecutive year that Malta is on the Paris MoU White List.

Besides the 39 States placed on the White List, (down from 41 in the previous year) another 22 were placed on the Grey List and a further 9 on the Black List. The scoring and ranking is based on the total number of inspections and detentions during a 3-year rolling period for flags with at least 30 inspections in the period. These lists have now taken effect from the 1st of July 2021.

The Mission of the Paris MoU Committee is to eliminate the operation of sub-standard ships through a harmonized system of port State control. The organization consists of 27 participating maritime Administrations, including Malta, and covers the waters of the European coastal States and the North Atlantic basin from North America to Europe. Annually, more than 17,000 inspections take place on board foreign ships in the Paris MoU ports, ensuring that these ships meet international safety, security and environmental standards, and that crew members have adequate living and working conditions.