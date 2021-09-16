Malta: Maritime sector urges exploration of untapped potential

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly speaks with the CEO of the Malta Maritime Forum, Kevin J. Borg, who said that the sector is not given enough attention by policymakers. The body recently presented its pre-budget proposals.

Another story says that a project by the Commissioner of Standards in Public Life to establish new practices for the political class has the support of the European Commission and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. Read more: https://maltabusinessweekly.com/lobbying-transparency-asset-declaration-among-key-focus-areas-in-2-year-political-standards-project/15896/

