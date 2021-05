Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday quotes independent MP Marlene Farrugia who said that she is pro-life and believes that life begins at conception but argued that decriminalisation of abortion is a matter of equality.

The paper publishes an interview with TV director Steven Dalli who revealed that he has Tourettes Syndrome. He said that he would choose to be born with the disorder again and wants to raise awareness about it.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro