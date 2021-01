Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports on a brawl involving some 50 people that broke out in Paceville on New Year’s Eve. Three people sustained injuries and several others were arrested by the police who had to take out their taser guns.

The paper says that a second round of government vouchers to be redeemed at shops, restaurants and hotels is to be rolled out by mid-January. The hotels and restaurants association confirmed the plans.

