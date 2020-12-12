Malta: Mass discharge of gaming company employees provisionally blocked

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that the court has provisionally upheld a warrant of injunction filed by the General Workers Union to stop the sacking of 300 employees by NetEnt. The mass layoffs came after the company was bought out by another gaming company.

The paper says that EU leaders have reached a deal on environmental targets, committing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent until the end of the decade. EU Council president Charles Michel hailed the ‘historic’ agreement.

