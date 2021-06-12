Malta: Mass events return for vaccinated persons

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that seated mass events can resume for fully vaccinated persons from July 5. Attendance will be limited to 100 people at first and expected to increase to 200 over the following weeks. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/live-government-to-announce-easing-of-events-restrictions.878489

The paper quotes a report by the National Statistics Office showing that the average gross annual salary among women is €3,000 lower than among men. The gap narrows down to less than €900 in Gozo.

