Malta: Maths most popular subject for SEC and English most popular at ‘A’ level

Results have started being received this morning for the SEC and MATSEC exams, with thousands of students receiving their results through an SMS on their mobiles. MATSEC Support Unit Director Dario Pirotta told Television Malta that results acquired by the students were, on average, like those of previous years. This was the second consecutive year when students in their final secondary and post-secondary years had to sit for exams with restrictions imposed because of Covid-19.

Source TVM

Updated 1745