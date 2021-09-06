Malta: Mayor pleads with MPs to grant bay protection status

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the mayor of Qala, Paul Buttigieg, is seeking parliamentary intervention for Ħondoq ir-Rummien Bay, insisting that the location should be granted public domain status to protect it from development.

Another story reports on a planning application for the development of a villa on Dingli Cliffs, on the site of a disused farmhouse. The filed application indicates the demolition of the current structure and a series of small caves.

