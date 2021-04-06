Malta: Medical Association calls for tourism safety precautions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent publishes the reactions of the president of the Medical Associations to plans by the government to reopen tourism in June. Martin Balzan warned that all visitors must be vaccinated and produce a negative swab test before being allowed in Malta.

Another story reports that the office of the Attorney General argued against granting Keith Schembri bail, pointing out that substantial amounts of xcash was found at his property. The former chief of staff will be out of jail against a deposit of €60,000.

