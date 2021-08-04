Malta: Melvin Theuma asked for proof he owned Mosta flat used as safe house in HSBC heist

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Melvin Theuma has been asked to show proof that he owned a Mosta flat allegedly used in the 2010 HSBC bank heist as a safehouse by the criminals.

Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday to face cross-examination in proceedings against Darren Debono, known as it-Topo. Theuma’s testimony in these cases is one of the conditions included in his presidential pardon to tell all on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder and other cases.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1745