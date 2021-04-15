Malta: Melvin Theuma confided in family members

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows the testimony in court of state witness Melvin Theuma who said that he had opened up with members of his family about his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder because he could no longer keep the secret.

The paper says that the appearance of former PN Leader Simon Busuttil is piling pressure on current leader Bernard Grech. Asked whether he thinks that his predecessor will return to local politics, Grech told an interviewer to direct the question to Busuttil.

