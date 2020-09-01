Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Melvin Theuma requires stent, undergoes heart surgery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder underwent a heart procedure at Mater Dei Hospital, Times of Malta reports.

Melvin Theuma is recovering in hospital, after having been admitted on Saturday. In late July and early August, Theuma had spent some days in hospital after an apparent suicide attempt.

On Saturday, he reported suffering from chest pains and was taken to hospital. An angiogram confirmed he required a stent to widen one of his arteries.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 15:55

By Corporate Dispatch

