Malta: Melvin Theuma requires stent, undergoes heart surgery

The middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder underwent a heart procedure at Mater Dei Hospital, Times of Malta reports.

Melvin Theuma is recovering in hospital, after having been admitted on Saturday. In late July and early August, Theuma had spent some days in hospital after an apparent suicide attempt.

On Saturday, he reported suffering from chest pains and was taken to hospital. An angiogram confirmed he required a stent to widen one of his arteries.

