Malta: Melvin Theuma says Yorgen Fenech was fed information by Keith Schembri

The Independent quotes Melvin Theuma in the compilation of evidence against the three alleged hitmen in the Caruana Galizia murder. The middleman said that Yorgen Fenech received information about the investigation from then chief of staff Keith Schembri.

The paper speaks to PN Leader Bernard Grech about a complaint filed against PBS over an interview on the state broadcaster. Grech said that journalists have a right to ask questions but insisted that politicians must be treated equally.

