Malta: MEP candidate recommends public procurement of local organic produce

The Independent speaks to MEP candidate Peter Agius who suggested that government tenders include requirements for organic food produce to support local production. Agius warned that the country is increasingly relying on foreign markets for foods.
The paper says the young man who reported two Gozo priests for sexual abuse when he was a child, had met bishop Anton Teuma several times before finally reporting the case to the Church Safeguarding Commission.
