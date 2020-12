Reading Time: < 1 minute

A major residential and business development project on the site of Mercury House – the old telephone exchange in Paceville – got even bigger on Thursday.

The board of the Planning Authority approved plans for the building of a 19-storey hotel instead of what was planned to be a five-storey structure. It will rise alongside a tower, now in an advanced stage of construction, which has been given a permit to grow by an additional two floors to 33.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1718

