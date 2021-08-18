Malta: Messages on prison cells declare revenge

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont publishes pictures of angry messages vowing revenge scrawled on the walls of a prison cell where an inmate who was recently interviewed by a paper was allegedly held. The pictures were taken days before prison director Alex Dalli was appointed.

Another story reports on an urgent meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers on Tuesday discussing a possible wave of immigration out of Afghanistan as people flee the Taliban. The paper reports differences among member states.

