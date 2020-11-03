Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: MFSA appoints independent panel to look into CEO’s Vegas trip

The Malta Financial Services Authority’s board of governors has appointed an independent panel to “initiate an assessment of the facts reported in the local media to safeguard the interest of the authority.”

Said facts, of course, refer to the Las Vegas trip which MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri took on the invitation of Yorgen Fenech, the erstwhile Tumas Group CEO who stands accused of ordering the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Source Newsbook

