Malta: MFSA appoints independent panel to look into CEO’s Vegas trip

The Malta Financial Services Authority’s board of governors has appointed an independent panel to “initiate an assessment of the facts reported in the local media to safeguard the interest of the authority.”

Said facts, of course, refer to the Las Vegas trip which MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri took on the invitation of Yorgen Fenech, the erstwhile Tumas Group CEO who stands accused of ordering the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1702

