Malta: MFSA issues international call for CEO position

The Independent says that the Financial Services Authority has issued an international call for the role of CEO. The announcement for the vacancy was posted in global publications including The Economist. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-04/local-news/MFSA-looks-beyond-Malta-s-shores-to-fill-CEO-role-as-it-seeks-to-regain-credibility-6736233166

The paper follows a Cabinet meeting held at the Inspire Foundation on Monday. Prime Minister Robert Abela said that he expected the €274 million contract awarded by St Vincent de Paul to be brought before the government for approval. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-03/local-news/274-million-St-Vincent-de-Paul-contract-should-have-had-cabinet-approval-Prime-Minister-admits-6736233143

