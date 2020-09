Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta International Airport has registered a drop of 69.4% in passengers in August 2020 when compared to the same month in 2019. A total of 252,022 passengers arrived at the Malta International Airport in August 2020.

In a statement on Wednesday, the MIA said that 99,204 passenger movements more than July were registered in August.

Following a travel ban due to the coronavirus outbreak, commercial flights resumed on 1 July.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 15:30

