Reading Time: < 1 minute

Allied Group Managing Director Michel Rizzo has suspended himself from the position as he faces charges of fraud and money laundering.

In a statement on Friday, Allied Group said that it was surprised by the decision taken to charge Rizzo and Progress Press, one of its companies

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...