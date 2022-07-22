Malta might not have enough workers for certain investments – PM / Malta News Briefing – Friday 22 July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta might not have enough workers for certain investments – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela warned that Malta’s labour market might not have enough workers to fulfill certain investments, posing a challenge to the country’s economic growth. Abela said the country was going through a strong economic recovery, quoting growth and employment figures, but said that this revival comes with its own challengers, especially when it comes to finding the resources for new investments. “We’re at full employment but still in a situation where we might not have enough workers to carry out certain investments,” Abela said.

Court hears details on two separate incidents

A busy day in Court with two high-profile cases. The first concerned Keith Cremona, the man who was chased by the police in a dramatic incident on Wednesday. He faced a string of 18 charges when he was taken to court, including injuring a police officer. The Valletta man did not request bail and was remanded in custody when he was charged on Thursday. In a separate case, lawyers for a British youth arraigned in court in connection with an assault on a taxi driver in which brass knuckles were allegedly used, have cast doubt on the accuracy of the charges against him, saying that the weapon alleged to have been used had not been found and pointing out that the accused had also been injured. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update: The health authorities reported 204 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with two more patients dying. The active case tally has dropped to 4,785.