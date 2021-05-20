Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Minister Carmelo Abela was summoned by the police for questioning on Wednesday in relation to an attempted heist on a bank in 2010. Confirming the questioning, the minister said he had nothing to hide. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/minister-carmelo-abela-confirms-police-questioned-him-over-hsbc-heist.873082

Another story reports that a press conference to launch the Cinema City in Valletta was cancelled at the last minute while a Facebook page promoting the event was taken offline. The open-air film screening was due to take place in the first week of June. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/vallettas-cultural-agency-open-air-cinema-hushed-up.873139

