Malta: Minister reverses resignation request for Book Council Chair

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri who said that the Education Minister withdrew a request for his resignation, after he apologised for using foul language in a message exchange with Yorgen Fenech lawyer Juliette Galea.

Another story says that the first vaccines will be administered to healthcare workers at the Mater Dei intensive care unit and the infectious diseases unit, followed by staff at the Gozo General Hospital.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...