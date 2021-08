Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa speaks with Minister Carmelo Abela about the planned reform at the Public Broadcasting Services. He says that TVM and TVM News+ will have distinct identities but they will be equal in terms of quality and investment.

Another story reports on Prime Minister’s Robert Abela response to the A2 credit rating by Moody’s. Abela said that the result reflects Malta’s economic resilience and a programme of institutional reform.

