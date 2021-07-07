Malta: Mintoff daughters disapprove of biographical work

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that the daughters of Dom Mintoff, Yana Mintoff and Anne McKenna , criticised a newly-published biography of the former Prime Minister, accusing the author of basing his writing on hearsay and untruths. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-06/local-news/New-evidence-indicates-payments-to-17-Black-came-from-the-Azerbaijani-Laundromat-6736234969

The paper reports that the PN is demanding the removal of Rosianne Cutajar from the government’s parliamentary group to send a strong message that Malta is addressing concerns raised by the FATF. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/110739/pn_expects_government_mps_to_adopt_hyzler_report_on_cutajar

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro