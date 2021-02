Reading Time: < 1 minute

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has defended her decision not to publish the internal Enemalta audit as of yet.

In a parliamentary question answered yesterday, Dalli confirmed that the report has been passed on to the police to see if there is scope for further investigation on their side.

