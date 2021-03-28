Malta: Moneyval committee expected to give clearance on Malta report

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that Malta is expected to pass the Moneyval test when the members of the anti-money laundering committee vote next month. Malta handed it its report by a specially assembled team some weeks ago. The Sunday Times reports that a Council of Europe anti-money laundering expert committee, known as Moneyval, has given positive feedback on a raft of reforms introduced in recent months. One source, privy to government’s discussions with the Council of Europe, said Malta had received indications this week that it had done enough to be given a passing grade.

The paper speaks to the police Cyber Crime Unit who revealed a sharp increase in online scams during the pandemic. Last year, the unit received over 600 reports about online fraudsters, up from 384 the year before.

