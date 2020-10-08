Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline

Malta: Moneyval recommendations will not affect honest business, PM pledges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged that the operation of honest and legitimate businesses would not be affected through the implementation of measures suggested by the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering body Moneyval, ahead of a review in which Malta is believed to risk greylisting.

Abela made his pledge in a meeting with the Malta Chamber of SMEs, as part of the consultation process for the 2021 Budget, in which he insisted that the government’s approach towards the recommendations was a clinical one.

