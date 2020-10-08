Malta: Moneyval recommendations will not affect honest business, PM pledges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged that the operation of honest and legitimate businesses would not be affected through the implementation of measures suggested by the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering body Moneyval, ahead of a review in which Malta is believed to risk greylisting.

Abela made his pledge in a meeting with the Malta Chamber of SMEs, as part of the consultation process for the 2021 Budget, in which he insisted that the government’s approach towards the recommendations was a clinical one.

