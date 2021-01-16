Malta: More than 11,000 total vaccinations by Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that 11,500 Covid-19 vaccinations are expected to have been administered by Monday, equivalent to 2.5 percent of the population. Authorities will start providing daily briefings on the inoculation programme from next week.

The paper covers a business breakfast by the government on Friday during which the Prime Minister said that digital and environmental awareness will lead to a ‘new prosperity’ for the country.

