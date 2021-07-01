Malta: More than 2,200 people accused of social benefit fraud since 2018

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that over 2,200 people had their social benefits suspended by the Benefit Fraud Investigation Department since 2018, saving the government some €7 million in the process. The department investigates false claims for state support. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/2200-benefit-fraudsters-caught-over-three-years.883360

The paper says that it has declined an advert by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban citing restrictions on the press in his own country. The right-wing leader is running an EU-wide campaign criticising European institutions and laying out his alternative ideas. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/why-we-could-not-accept-viktor-orbans-advert.883363

