Since 2014, an investment of € 55 million in 714 projects has translated into more opportunities for young people and the education sector, and in a stronger and more robust society.

This was announced by the Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds, Dr Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, on the occasion of the conference on Erasmus + funding program and the European Solidarity Corps projects.

Source: TVM

