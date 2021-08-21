Malta: More than 500 grassfires since June

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that over 500 grassfires have been reported around Malta so far this summer. The most heavily affected localities were Nadur and Xagħra in Gozo, and Rabat and Żebbuġ in Malta.

The paper says that Yorgen Fenech inquired about a last-minute flight to Nice by private jet before changing plans in favour of an exit by boat. The businessman was preparing for a stay in France paid in cash and without signed contracts. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-20/local-news/Fenech-discussed-escape-plans-prior-to-arrest-We-need-to-prepare-a-car-we-can-t-rent-and-run-6736236092

