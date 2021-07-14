Malta Morning Briefing – Wednesday 14 July 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

After EC complaints, Malta rescinds outright ban on unvaccinated travelers

Malta has removed the complete ban unvaccinated travelers entering the country, introducing instead mandatory quarantine on arrival. The Commission had implied that the outright ban was a form of discrimination. A legal notice published yesterday said that that unvaccinated arrivals from amber-list countries, which include all EU states, can enter the country but must “submit themselves to a period of quarantine”.

Malta hands in recovery plan

The European Commission has on Tuesday received an official recovery and resilience plan from Malta. This plan sets out the reforms and public investment projects that Malta plans to implement with the support of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). The RRF is at the heart of NextGenerationEU which will provide €800 billion (in current prices) to support investments and reforms across the EU. It will play a crucial role in helping Europe to emerge stronger from the crisis and secure the green and digital transitions. The presentation of the plan follows intensive dialogue between the Commission and Government. Malta has requested a total of €316.4 million in grants under the RRF. Projects in the plan cover the entire lifetime of the RRF until 2026. The plan proposes projects in five of the seven European flagship areas.

The plan was drafted according to the criteria established by the European Commission, including that 37% of expenditure have to be addressed towards environmental projects linked to climate change; 20% for digital transition and reforms connected with the Country Specific Recommendations for Malta for the years 2019 and 2020.

Covid-19 Update

Active cases reached 782 after 154 new cases were reported on Tuesday, with just six recoveries. 351,395 persons are now fully vaccinated. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne announced that a five-year-old child has died while positive with COVID-19 although the infection does not appear to be the cause of death. A cousin of the cousin girl has appealed to the public “stop speculating and wait for test results”. During the press briefing, Fearne also revealed that from the current active cases, less than 15% are Maltese, while more than 90% of cases concern non-vaccinated persons.

