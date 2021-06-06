Malta: Most in favour of Eurovision participation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum publishes survey results showing that half the population wants Malta to keep participating in the Eurovision song contest. Asked whether the country should enter with a song in Maltese, a fifth agreed and 45 per cent disagreed.

The paper speaks with a senior government official who said that the decision by the UK to restrict the green travel list is a political confrontation with the EU and expresses frustration that Malta has been thrown in the middle of it.

